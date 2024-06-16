Negotiations underway on sale of surplus renewable energy to India: Lankan President

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday that negotiations are currently underway regarding the sale of surplus renewable energy to India.

"A feasibility study is currently being conducted on establishing a power line connection between Sri Lanka and India, with further discussions expected during the upcoming visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Sri Lanka," the Lankan President's Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

President Wickremesinghe also mentioned that a pre-feasibility study for a land connection between Sri Lanka and India has been completed, and a full feasibility study will be conducted soon.

The Lankan President was in New Delhi last week to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, he also held discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is expected to visit Colombo soon, to oversee the progress of development projects initiated in the country with Indian investments.

"The discussions also covered India's 'Neighborhood First' policy. Minister Jaishankar highlighted plans for an industrial zone in Trincomalee, to be established by the Indian government, which will attract numerous Indian investors and potentially investors from other countries," the PMD had said in a statement on June 10.

