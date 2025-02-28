Negotiations on Gaza truce deal begin in Egypt's Cairo

Cairo, Feb 28 (IANS) Israeli and Qatari delegations arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks, with the participation of US representatives, according to Egypt's State Information Service (SIS).

The SIS said on Thursday in a statement that the concerned parties have begun intensive discussions "on the next stages of the ongoing Gaza truce deal," while addressing ways to ensure the implementation of the previously agreed-upon understandings, Xinhua news agency reported.

The negotiators also touched upon means to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of the efforts to alleviate the suffering of its people and further support stability in the region, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that an Israeli negotiating delegation was sent to Cairo to continue the ceasefire talks, without providing further details.

The announcement came after the final exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of the truce was completed overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. The 42-day initial phase of the three-stage agreement is set to expire on Saturday.

In response to a question about whether the delegation heading to Cairo will discuss moving on to a second phase, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said, "Our delegation will go to Cairo and see whether we have common ground to negotiate."

"We said we are ready to extend the framework in return for the release of more hostages," he added.

Israeli media said the Minister was referring to the framework of phase one.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen told Israeli media that 59 hostages remain in Gaza and securing their release remains a top priority.

Hamas said on Thursday it was ready to begin talks on the second phase and that the only way the remaining hostages in Gaza would be freed is through commitment to the ceasefire.

The ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect on January 19, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt, with support from the US.

The warring sides have not spelled out what would happen beyond Saturday if the first phase of the ceasefire expires with no agreement.

Egypt and Qatar are mediating between Israel and Hamas, with the backing of the US.

The initial phase of the ceasefire included the handover of 33 Israeli hostages in return for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held in Israeli jails. Fighting was paused and Israeli troops withdrew from some positions in Gaza.

Talks over the second phase, intended to secure the release of the remaining hostages and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, had been meant to start earlier this month.

Israel's government faces public pressure to stick to the ceasefire to free remaining hostages, while some within the right-wing government want to return to war to fulfil their objective of eradicating Hamas.

Israel said three of the four hostages whose bodies had been handed over overnight had been murdered in captivity, and the fourth had been killed on the day they were captured during the Hamas-led raid that precipitated the war.

The dire condition of hostages handed over in recent weeks, including some who appeared emaciated and others Israel says were murdered by their captors, including an infant, have intensified Israeli public anger, potentially impacting talks to extend the truce.

More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, Palestinian authorities said. The war has laid waste to the crowded coastal enclave and displaced the majority of its population multiple times.

The Palestinians released overnight include 445 men and 24 women and minors detained in Gaza, as well as 151 prisoners serving life sentences for deadly attacks on Israelis, according to a Hamas source.

