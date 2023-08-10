Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian challenge as World Athletics confirms entries for Budapest 2023

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will lead a strong contingent including stars like steeplechaser Avinash Sable, long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar and Jyothi Yarraji (women's 100m hurdles) who will participate in the World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Chopra, India's best hope for a medal, will lead the charge in the men's javelin throw, hoping to improve on the silver medal he won in Eugene last year and will have compatriots Kishore Jena and D.P. Manu will also be in contention. Chopra has excelled on the international stage, winning the Golden League Final in Zurich. In May this year, he won gold in the Doha Dimond League with a throw of 88.67m.

Track and Field's world governing body, World Athletics, on Thursday, released the final entry lists for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Budapest. It has been confirmed that more than 2100 athletes from 202 teams intend to compete in the Hungarian capital’s new National Athletics Centre between August 19-27.

Of the 44 individual winners from the 2022 edition in Oregon, 38 are entered to defend their titles in Budapest, with Peru’s double champion Kimberly Garcia set to contest both the 20km and 35km race walk events.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce seeks a record-extending sixth world 100m title after she led a Jamaican sweep of the medals last year, winning a championship record of 10.67. Pawel Fajdek also has the chance to secure a sixth gold medal, having won the past five consecutive world hammer titles.

Ryan Crouser (shot put), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Faith Kipgeyon (1500m) and Yulimar Rojas (triple jump) are among the world record-holders who return, targeting back-to-back world title triumphs.

In the men's section, 17 individuals and the 4x400m relay team have been included in the final confirmed list.

In the women's section, Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Shaili Singh (long jump), Annu Rani (Javelin throw) and Bhawana Jat (20km race walk) will be the Indians that will compete in the World Championships.

The other Indian men that have qualified to participate in the World Athletics Championships are Krishna Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla N. and Eldhose Paul in the triple jump, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh and Vikash Singh in 20km race walk and Ram Baboo in 35km race walk. Amoj Jacob, Mijo Chacko, Aul Rajalingam, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Muhammed Anas Yahiya.

