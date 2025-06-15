Nearly three lakh candidates appear for 12,472 police posts in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, June 15 (IANS) The recruitment drive for 12,472 police posts in Gujarat reached a critical phase as more than 2.72 lakh candidates appeared on Sunday for the written examination to fill vacancies in the Lokrakshak cadre, including posts of Unarmed and Armed Police Constables, Jail Sepoys, and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel.

The examination is being conducted at 825 centres across key cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Gandhinagar. This recruitment drive follows an earlier written test held on April 13, in which 1,02,935 candidates appeared for 472 posts of Unarmed Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).

The Lokrakshak examination comes after the completion of the physical efficiency tests carried out by the state police department over the past few months.

To ensure smooth and secure conduct of the exam, an elaborate security and administrative system was set up. Over 26,000 personnel were deployed across exam centres, including 8,000 police officers and 18,000 officials from the education department.

Each examination centre was under CCTV surveillance, and biometric and photograph verification of candidates was mandatory before entry. As per instructions, candidates were required to report at 7.30 a.m., allowing time for the strict pre-exam verification process.

The massive turnout reflects the intense competition and high aspirations among Gujarat’s youth for government jobs, particularly in the security sector. With over 2.72 lakh aspirants vying for just 12,000 Lokrakshak posts, the selection process is expected to be rigorous.

Officials from the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board said that the examination process was being conducted with "complete transparency and strict adherence to guidelines" to prevent malpractice and ensure fairness. The results of the written examination will determine which candidates proceed to the next stage of the selection process, which may include further physical or medical tests.

The Lokrakshak recruitment exam holds significant importance in Gujarat, both socially and administratively. It is one of the largest state-level competitive examinations aimed at recruiting constables for maintaining law and order, internal security, and prison management.

With over 2.72 lakh candidates appearing this year for around 12,000 posts, the exam reflects not only the high demand for stable government jobs among youth but also the state's ongoing efforts to strengthen its police force amid rising urbanisation and security demands.

The last Lokrakshak recruitment was held in 2021, where more than nine lakh candidates had registered for the exam. However, it was marred by controversy after the paper leak incident, which led to the cancellation of the exam and shook public trust in the recruitment process.

The state government later reconducted the exam under heightened security and revised guidelines. In that cycle, approximately 10,459 posts were filled, including positions for Unarmed and Armed Police Constables and Jail Sepoys.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.