NDRF rescues 25 stranded in Himachal's Kangra due to swollen river

Shimla, Aug 15 (IANS) Rescue teams comprising National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 25 people, including children, who were stranded at different places in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh due to the swollen Beas river, the disaster force said on Tuesday.



“A 14-member NDRF team conducted rescue operations in the Beas river near Mand Mayani village and successfully rescued 25 trapped people, including children, due to an increase in water level at two different sites,” the NDRF said.

The rescue operation was carried out on Monday night.

A local administration official told IANS that on receiving information about some people being stranded amid the flooding river the NDRF control room was informed. A rescue team evacuated them and moved them to safer places.

Despite the heavy flow of water, the teams successfully rescued the people.

A day earlier, the NDRF with arduous efforts rescued and saved the life of eight people from Mand Indora village in Kangra. They were trapped due to the release of water from the Pong Dam in the Beas.

Solan, Shimla, Mandi and Hamirpur districts have been the worst hit by the rain.

--IANS

vg/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.