NCW condemns pregnant woman's murder in Bihar's Purnia

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) National Commission of Women (NCW) has expressed concern over the murder of a seven months pregnant woman in Bihar's Purnia.

Angoori Begam was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws on August 1 over dowry. The accused are absconding now.

“The 7 month pregnant woman was killed by her in-laws over dowry was a barbaric incident and highly condemnable.A timely investigation is required in this matter followed by strict action against the accused. We have asked Bihar DGP to submit detailed reports within 7 days,” NCW said in its official statement.

Munna Alam, the brother of the deceased said: “My sister got married to Millat Khan of Bela village under Rupauli police station eight years ago. After a few months of marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry. They used to torture her for dowry everyday. Keeping this in view, Panchayat was also held in the village. Following that, the matter also reached the district court and was settled.”

“On Tuesday (August 1), her in-laws informed that Angoori was dead. We immediately rushed to the village but they refused to hand over the body. When we called the local police, then they fled from the house,” Alam said.

When contacted, an officer of Rupauli police station said that the post-mortem was conducted in Purnia medical college and handed over to the family.

The accused are on the run. They will be put behind bars soon.

