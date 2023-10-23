NCEL bagged orders worth Rs 7K cr so far: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that over two crore farmers will be involved in organic farming before 2027 in the country, adding that the newly-established National Cooperative for Exports Ltd (NCEL) has bagged orders worth Rs 7,000 crore so far.

Shah made the remarks at a function held here where the new logo and website of NCEL were also launched.

“Currently, NCEL is operating from a temporary office. We are recruiting staff. So far, we (NCEL) have received orders worth Rs 7,000 crore," said Shah.

The minister said that the NCEL will not only focus on making profits from exports, but will also handhold farmers to manufacture products for the export market.

It will also share profit with the member farmers of the cooperatives, he said.

“NCEL will purchase the commodities to be exported from the member farmers on MSP. Out of the total profit the NCEL earns from the exports, about 50 per cent will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the member farmers. The profit will be over and above the MSP,” Shah said.

The minister also distributed membership certificates to five NCEL members here.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.