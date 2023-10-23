Delhi HC directs release of compensation to wife of security guard who died on COVID duty

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Centre, Director General of Health Services, and Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital to release Rs. 50 lakh in favour of the widow of a hospital security guard who died in the line of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Subramonium Prasad ruled that the widow is entitled to the benefits of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19’ as announced by the Central government.

The court criticised the government's reluctance to grant compensation, stating that taking a narrow view goes against the spirit of the scheme meant to provide immediate relief to the families of those who became martyrs while protecting people affected by the pandemic.

The court said that security guards and paramedical staff, including the deceased, played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They ensured hospital safety and guided patients to the appropriate centres, making them directly involved in handling COVID-19 patients.

The widow had sought benefits under the Central government's scheme and the Delhi government's scheme for ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 1 crore.

While the Delhi government had initially restricted the scope of its scheme, the court acknowledged a circular from July 27, 2020, allowing the Administrative Departments to submit the names of individuals who lost their lives in the line of duty due to COVID-19, for the payment of Rs. 1 crore in ex-gratia compensation, along with necessary documents.

The court directed the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital to submit the relevant documents to the Delhi government and urged the government to consider the case sympathetically, given the deceased's sacrifice in the line of duty.

