Nawaz Sharif books ticket for return to Pak on Oct 21

London, Oct 2 (IANS) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has got his flight ticket booked for Pakistan, according to a media report.

The former premier -- who is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references -- had left for London in December 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks, ARY News reported.

Sources said Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. He will land at the Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and on the same day, he will leave for Lahore, the report said.

The sources said Sharif’s business class ticket for Flight 243 of a private airline had been booked in advance. The PML-N supremo’s flight is expected to land at the Lahore airport at 6:25 p.m. on October 21.

On September 23, Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif had said that there was no change in the return plan of Sharif as the latter is set to land in Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London merely hours after he returned to the country from the UK, a development that gave way to rumours regarding a possible change in travel plans of Sharif, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.