Navy Chief reaches Dhaka, to visit key defence facilities in Bangladesh

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi began his four-day official visit to Bangladesh on Sunday as both countries continue to explore new avenues for cooperation and further strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the two navies.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Admiral M Nazmul Hassan in Dhaka and also review the Passing Out Parade scheduled at Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) at Chittagong on July 4.

According to the Ministry of Defence, during his visit, the CNS would also hold bilateral discussions with Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Lt. General Mizanur Rahman Shameem (Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division) and senior leadership of the Bangladesh government.

The CNS is also scheduled to address participants at the National Defence College, Dhaka and visit a few key defence facilities.

"Naval cooperation between India and Bangladesh has been traditionally strong, encompassing a wide span which includes operational interactions through port calls, bilateral naval exercises, along with capacity building, capability enhancement and training initiatives," stated the Defence Ministry.

On Saturday, Indian Navy Destroyer INS Ranvir arrived in Chattogram for a week-long visit that coincides with the visit of Admiral Tripathi. The Guided Missile Destroyer forms part of the front-line combatant fleet of the Indian Navy on the Eastern Seaboard.

Last week, India and Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further consolidate cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education.

The MoU was signed between Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Wellington and the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Dhaka's Mirpur during the State visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.

Both colleges impart training to officers of tri-services, preparing them for higher staff and command responsibilities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.