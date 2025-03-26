Naveen Pulligilla, Musa Sherif end fairytale run, claim Kenyan NRC RC3 victory

Nairobi, March 26 (IANS) Hyderabad’s Naveen Pulligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif of Kasargod, created Indian motorsports history, as they became the first “all-Indian team” to participate in the World Rally Championship (WRC). The duo competed in the iconic Safari Rally Kenya 2025 from March 20 to 23 and won the RC3 Kenyan National Rally Championship.

Naveen and Musa, driving a Ford Fiesta Rally3 machine for the Africa Eco Motorsport team, were leading WRC3 class with just two stages to go and were on the verge of a fairytale debut. But their luck failed as they encountered mechanical issues with the lower arm and were forced to pull out. Thankfully, by that stage, they already clinched the RC3 class Kenyan Rally Championship title which ran concurrently and concluded after 19 stages.

"Competing in the Safari Rally Kenya was an incredible experience. The terrain isn’t just challenging, it’s a shock for any first-timer, with boulder-strewn routes and unpredictable conditions. Despite that, we managed to maintain pace and stay within three minutes of the top WRC cars. The rally, the breathtaking countryside, and the wildlife made it unforgettable. I’m definitely coming back in 2026," said Naveen, who is planning to take part in two more WRC rounds in Saudi Arabia and Sardinia.

“Competing in Kenya was a test of endurance, skill, and determination. The terrain was brutal, but we pushed through to make history as the first all-Indian team in WRC,” concluded Musa Sherif.

Naveen, a regular in INRC for the last couple of years, took part in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship in New Zealand in 2024 and is known for his precise and aggressive driving style.

Musa Sherif, the Kerala driver, who called the pace notes, brings over 33 years of rallying experience to the partnership. As India's most decorated co-driver, he has participated in more than 332 rallies, including 92 international events, and has secured 10 National titles. He is the reigning 2024 Indian National Rally Champion co-driver.

Earlier, Indian rally drivers like Gaurav Gill and Naren Kumar took part in the World Rally Championship but had co-drivers from abroad, making the Safari Kenyan Rally the first WRC event which saw an all-Indian pair.

The Safari Rally Kenya is renowned for its demanding terrain, unpredictable weather, and breathtaking landscapes. The first Indian duo completed 19 of the 21 challenging stages, which had 383.10 km of competitive sections in a total rally distance of 1,381.92 km.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.