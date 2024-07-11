NATO summit declaration sends 'strong message' to Russia, North Korea over deepening ties

Seoul, July 11 (IANS) The declaration adopted by the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) at this week's summit sends a strong message to Russia and North Korea against their growing partnership and illegal military cooperation, an official said on Thursday.

The leaders of NATO member countries "strongly" condemned North Korea's exports of artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia and voiced "great concern" over the two countries' deepening partnership, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We welcome the adoption of the declaration," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing.

"It sends a strong message to Russia and North Korea. We urge the countries to take the international community's concerns seriously and immediately stop related activities," Lim said.

The declaration came as the leaders of NATO member countries attended a summit in Washington on Wednesday, just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced an upgrade of their security partnership with a treaty committing to mutual military assistance in case either of them is attacked.

