NATO chief wants allies to equitably share burden of aid to Ukraine

Prague, June 1 (IANS) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said here that he has proposed a multi-year financial commitment for Ukraine and urged its allies to share the burden equitably.

Speaking at a press conference after an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, Stoltenberg said on Friday that the allies agreed that maintaining support for Ukraine should remain a top priority, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that NATO countries have provided nearly 40 billion euros ($43.48 billion) worth of military support annually to Ukraine since 2022, emphasising that this level of support must be maintained each year for as long as necessary. He also called on allies to share the burden equitably to enhance accountability.

The allies are currently discussing the framework and rules of the joint commitment.

Stoltenberg said that there are other methods available, citing the existing model where defence contributions are based on each member's GDP.

The Ministers also discussed Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

"Allies agree that Ukraine's future is in NATO. And we are determined to make progress in charting this path," he added.

NATO Foreign Ministers gathered in Prague for a two-day meeting to discuss support for Ukraine and preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

Stoltenberg said he anticipates new decisions on aid to Ukraine at the July summit.

On the first day of the meeting, several dozen anti-war demonstrators gathered in Prague's Hradcany Square on Thursday noon to protest the Czech Republic's involvement in the Ukraine war.

Protesters carried drums and banners with slogans such as "Stop guns," "Let's get out of NATO" and "Stop NATO," according to the Czech News Agency.

