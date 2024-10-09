Nations League: Nico Williams withdraws injured from Spain squad; Sergio Gomez named replacement

Madrid, Oct 9 (IANS) Spain's star striker Nico Williams withdrawn from UEFA Nations League squad against Denmark and Serbia due to injury.

Real Sociedad player Sergio Gomez, who was part of the Olympic gold medal winning side, will join Luis de la Fuente's side as a replacement.

"Nico Williams has been forced to leave the squad due to physical discomfort and will not play in the third and fourth rounds of the UEFA Nations League, which is being held in Murcia and Cordoba. The attacker left the training in Las Rozas following talks between the medical services of his club and the national team," the Spanish football federation said in a statement.

Athletic Club player Williams sustained a left sacroiliac contusion that left him out of the squad for the last La Liga match against Girona FC. The injury occurred after a blow during the first half of the Europa League clash. The player played the entire match and was decisive in the victory over AZ Alkmaar.

Spain kicked off their Nations League campaign with a draw and a win against Serbia and Switzerland, respectively, last month. Williams started both games in September, and was due to retain his spot, with de la Fuente now forced into another reshuffle.

Spain will play Denmark on October 12 in Murcia and Serbia on October 15 in Cordoba in their upcoming two Nations League fictures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.