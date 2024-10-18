Why women see moon on Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival to be commemorated by married women on 20th October 2024. This day symbolizes love, devotion and selfless sacrifice.

Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth takes place on the fourth day of the dark fortnight, Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this day, women undergo hard fast from dawn till moonrise. It marks the exhibition of chastity and love for the husband.

Rituals and Traditions

The women worship Lord Shiva and his family, Parvati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha at the beginning of the day. Then they pray for the prosperity and longevity of their husbands. During the evening time, every house kept water-filled clay pots, Karwa. Women have it in front of them which they would be offering to the moon when it is visible. Women break their fast by sipping some after the first sighting of the moon itself.

Why Do Women See the Moon On Karwa Chauth?

Karva Chauth is an excellent festival for married women. They do not eat or drink water from dawn till moonrise and pray to God to make their husbands long-lived and healthy. So, why do they gaze at the moon?

The Significance Of The Moon

In Hinduism, the moon is associated with peacefulness and serenity. Peaceful life in marriage is indicated by the moon. Women seek more favours for their husbands and their families by worshipping the moon.

Breaking the Fast

They break their fast with a glass of water on the night of the full moon, taking their first sip of water and meal from their husbands. It is said to purify both the body and soul because it strengthens the spiritual connection between the couple.

Why Chandra Puja Matters

Without Chandra Puja, Karwa Chauth is incomplete. Towards the evening, womenfolk gather, apply mehendi, adorn themselves in their best clothes, and then perform the pujas. The moment of sighting the moon puts an end to their fast after which they seek his blessings for the husband's health and long life.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2024: Date, Significance and Shubh Muhurat!