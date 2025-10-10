Uttarakhand Karwa Chauth Holiday today, Oct 10, for Women Workers and Teachers

In a considerate move in keeping with the tradition of Karwa Chauth, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared a public holiday for all women staff in government and non-government offices and schools across the state.

The step is intended to enable women to celebrate the festival with dedication and family, without any commitment to work, as per an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

A Tribute to ‘Matri Shakti’

Extending heartfelt wishes on the occasion, CM Dhami took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to convey his greetings.

"Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the maternal strength on the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth — a symbol of unbroken good fortune. The day is for celebrating feminine power's love, sacrifice, and unwavering faith. This holy day may bring joy and harmony to each and every one's life," the Chief Minister tweeted.

He described the decision as a mark of respect towards ‘Matri Shakti’, emphasizing that women form the emotional and cultural foundation of society. The special holiday, he said, would enable women to observe their fast and rituals “with complete devotion and peace of mind.”

Significance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a highly celebrated festival of Hindus observed primarily by Hindu married women throughout India. On this day, women keep a total fast of food and water (nirjala vrat) from sunrise to moonrise, offering prayers for their husband's long life, prosperity, and good health. The fast is only broken after moon-sighting and the accomplishment of the evening ceremonies.

The festival enjoys strong cultural importance, depicting love, devotion, and faith.

Meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In another significant development, CM Dhami met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday. In the meeting, the Chief Minister placed important financial and development issues regarding Uttarakhand before the Finance Minister.

He thanked the Finance Minister for her ongoing support and congratulated her on the successful rollout of the GST reforms. Dhami also informed her of the state government's intention to enhance infrastructure in flood zones.

The Chief Minister reported that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been drawn up to improve the stormwater drainage systems in the 10 rain-hit districts of Uttarakhand. The proposed projects cost an estimated ₹8,589.47 crore.

A Day of Devotion and Empowerment

By announcing a holiday just for women staff members, the Uttarakhand state government has not only acknowledged the cultural significance of Karwa Chauth, but also expressed appreciation for the hard work and resilience of women. The step shows an increasing focus on cultural sensitivity and respect for gender in governance.

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