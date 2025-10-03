Uttar Pradesh Rains Alert: October 4 School Holiday Likely?

After weeks of relatively calm weather, the monsoon has returned strongly to Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert across many districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 3 to October 5. The sudden change has prompted parents and students to ask one big question: will schools declare a holiday on October 4 if conditions worsen?

According to the IMD, eastern Uttar Pradesh will bear the brunt of the weather system. Districts including Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Sant Kabir Nagar have been placed under a red alert for October 4, which signals extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 centimetres in a single day. Western parts of the state may see moderate to heavy rain, but the most severe activity is expected in the east. Thunderstorms, lightning and winds between 40 and 50 km per hour are also forecast.

The warnings come after several days of intermittent rain that has already caused waterlogging in low-lying areas. With the fresh monsoon surge, local authorities are on watch for potential flooding and disruptions to transport and power supply.

During intense rain warnings, district administrations sometimes declare school closures to ensure student safety. Travel can become risky due to flooded roads, falling trees and poor visibility. Power cuts and building leaks can also make classrooms unsafe.

If the predicted heavy rainfall hits as expected, it is possible that some district magistrates could announce closures on October 4, particularly in the eastern belt where the IMD has issued its highest alert. Such decisions are usually made a day in advance, depending on real-time updates from weather departments and ground reports.

Parents are advised to keep an eye on official announcements from district administrations and local education offices. Schools often share updates via text messages, phone calls or social media. If no blanket holiday is declared, some schools may still adjust timings, open later or send students home early to avoid travel during peak rain.

While there is no official confirmation of a statewide holiday yet, the combination of an orange alert across most districts and a red alert in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh makes a day off on October 4 increasingly likely. Families are advised to follow local news and school notifications closely as the situation develops.