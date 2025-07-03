US Student Visa Applications Open with Strict Rules: Official Warns Foreign Students, Know All Here!

The U.S. State Department has formally reinstated processing student visa applications for foreign students following a brief suspension during last month. Nevertheless, the department has implemented new guidelines with a focus on lawful behavior and additional screening of applicants' social media use.

New US Visa Rules for Students: Transparency and Discipline Required

Deputy spokesperson Mignon Houston, addressing the media on Wednesday (local time), pointed out that while foreign students are now invited to apply, they should also respect the intent of their visit—education—and follow campus rules.

"Our student visa applications are now available. Students can apply and submit their applications," Houston stated. "But we want the applicants to know that these visas are for studying—not for disrupting classes or campus vandalism".

She also emphasized that visa determinations are based on protecting U.S. national security.

"Each decision we make is a national security decision. These policies under U.S. immigration law are set to maintain the highest standards, not only to protect American citizens but to provide a safe learning environment for everyone," Houston added.

The State Department previously shut down student visa processing in June as a way to tighten its vetting protocols, especially of applicants' social media activity. The new policy now requires new applicants to leave their social media profiles public for scrutiny. Refusal to do so might lead to visa rejection since it could be seen as an attempt to conceal pertinent online activity.

The action is one of several steps to make certain that foreign nationals coming to the U.S. on student visas are actually seeking an education and not abusing their status.