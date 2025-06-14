US Dream Glitching? H-1B Visa Registrations for 2026 Drop by 26.9%

Hyderabad: The number of H-1B visa cap registrations for the fiscal year 2026 has seen a dramatic decline, according to fresh data released by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Only 3.58 lakh registrations were recorded this season—a sharp 26.9% drop from last year’s 4.78 lakh. Compared to FY 2024, the drop is even steeper—over 54%.

Of the total registrations this year, 120,141 entries have been selected to move ahead in the process. The H-1B visa program, long considered a key employment pathway for Indian IT professionals and a critical resource for US tech companies, issues 85,000 visas annually, which includes 20,000 reserved for candidates with US master's degrees.

Why the Decline?

Multiple factors are driving the sharp drop in registrations:

Stricter USCIS Enforcement: In a bid to curb fraud, the USCIS has implemented tougher checks on duplicate and suspicious entries. “Based on evidence from previous cap seasons, we undertook extensive fraud investigations, denied and revoked petitions accordingly,” USCIS said in an official statement, adding that reviews for FY 2025 and FY 2026 are ongoing.

In a bid to curb fraud, the USCIS has implemented tougher checks on duplicate and suspicious entries. “Based on evidence from previous cap seasons, we undertook extensive fraud investigations, denied and revoked petitions accordingly,” USCIS said in an official statement, adding that reviews for FY 2025 and FY 2026 are ongoing. Fee Hike: The H-1B registration fee surged from $10 to $250 (approx ₹21,000) this year. What was once a low-risk attempt has now become a significant financial decision. “It’s no longer a small gamble,” said a software developer from Nagpur, currently residing in Washington on OPT. “At $250, you need to think twice.”

The H-1B registration fee surged from $10 to $250 (approx ₹21,000) this year. What was once a low-risk attempt has now become a significant financial decision. “It’s no longer a small gamble,” said a software developer from Nagpur, currently residing in Washington on OPT. “At $250, you need to think twice.” Changing Career Goals: With increasing job market uncertainty and long wait times for green cards, many skilled professionals are now looking beyond the US. Countries like Australia, Germany, and the UAE are becoming attractive alternatives due to friendlier immigration policies and clearer permanent residency pathways.

The Bigger Picture

Experts believe that the dream of working in the US post-graduation is slowly losing its appeal among Indian students.

“The American Dream of immediate high-salary employment with visa sponsorship is no longer the norm,” says economist and academic Orn Bodvarsson. “As reality sets in, Indian student migration to the US could see a long-term decline.”

Outlook

With tighter scrutiny, rising costs, and shifting global preferences, the H-1B landscape is transforming. What was once a default destination for Indian tech talent is now facing questions about accessibility, stability, and long-term viability.