TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 to be released today; Direct Link here!
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 on March 11, 2025. All the candidates who took the examination can view the results on the official website: tspsc.gov.in.
This recruitment process will fill 783 posts. The TSPSC Group 2 examination was held in four sessions on December 15 and 16, 2024, in 33 districts and 1368 examination centres in the state.
Post-Wise Vacancies:
Municipal Commissioner Gr.III: 11 vacancies
- Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: 59 vacancies
- Naib Tahsildar: 98 vacancies
- Sub-Registrar Grade-II: 14 vacancies
- Assistant Registrar: 63 vacancies
- Assistant Labour Officer: 9 vacancies
- Mandal Panchayat Officer (Extension Officer): 126 vacancies
- Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector: 97 posts
- Assistant Development Officer: 38 posts
- Assistant Section Officer: 165 posts
- How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025:
Go to the official website: tspsc.gov.in
- Click on the TSPSC Group 2 result link provided
- Enter your login credentials
- Your TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
- View and download the PDF
- Save it for future reference
- The TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 will have crucial details like the name of the candidate, roll number, marks secured, and qualification status.
- Candidates with cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the subsequent phases, such as document verification.
Also read: Telangana Group 1 Exam Results 2025 Out: Marks at tspsc.gov.in