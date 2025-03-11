TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 to be released today; Direct Link here!

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 on March 11, 2025. All the candidates who took the examination can view the results on the official website: tspsc.gov.in.

This recruitment process will fill 783 posts. The TSPSC Group 2 examination was held in four sessions on December 15 and 16, 2024, in 33 districts and 1368 examination centres in the state.

Post-Wise Vacancies:

Municipal Commissioner Gr.III: 11 vacancies

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: 59 vacancies

Naib Tahsildar: 98 vacancies

Sub-Registrar Grade-II: 14 vacancies

Assistant Registrar: 63 vacancies

Assistant Labour Officer: 9 vacancies

Mandal Panchayat Officer (Extension Officer): 126 vacancies

Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector: 97 posts

Assistant Development Officer: 38 posts

Assistant Section Officer: 165 posts

How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025:

Go to the official website: tspsc.gov.in

Click on the TSPSC Group 2 result link provided

Enter your login credentials

Your TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

View and download the PDF

Save it for future reference

The TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 will have crucial details like the name of the candidate, roll number, marks secured, and qualification status.

Candidates with cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the subsequent phases, such as document verification.

