TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 to be released today; Direct Link here!

Mar 11, 2025, 09:38 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 on March 11, 2025. All the candidates who took the examination can view the results on the official website: tspsc.gov.in.

This recruitment process will fill 783 posts. The TSPSC Group 2 examination was held in four sessions on December 15 and 16, 2024, in 33 districts and 1368 examination centres in the state.

Post-Wise Vacancies:

Municipal Commissioner Gr.III: 11 vacancies

  • Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: 59 vacancies
  • Naib Tahsildar: 98 vacancies
  • Sub-Registrar Grade-II: 14 vacancies
  • Assistant Registrar: 63 vacancies
  • Assistant Labour Officer: 9 vacancies
  • Mandal Panchayat Officer (Extension Officer): 126 vacancies
  • Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector: 97 posts
  • Assistant Development Officer: 38 posts
  • Assistant Section Officer: 165 posts
  • How to Check TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025:

Go to the official website: tspsc.gov.in

  • Click on the TSPSC Group 2 result link provided
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Your TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
  • View and download the PDF
  • Save it for future reference
  • The TSPSC Group 2 Result 2025 will have crucial details like the name of the candidate, roll number, marks secured, and qualification status.
  • Candidates with cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the subsequent phases, such as document verification.

