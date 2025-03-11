Wonderful opportunity to engage with valued friend: PM Modi on Mauritius visit

Port Louis, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his two-day visit to Mauritius as a "wonderful opportunity" to engage with a valued ally and strengthen bilateral ties as he arrived in Port Louis on Tuesday.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors."

He added that he would be meeting Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool, Prime Minister Ramgoolam, and addressing a community event later in the evening.

Upon arrival at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam, Deputy PM Paul Berenger, Chief Justice Rehana Mungly-Gulbul, and several senior officials, including Speaker of the National Assembly Shirin Aumeeruddy-Cziffra and Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful were present to greet him.

A gathering of 200 dignitaries, including MPs, MLAs, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and religious leaders, also extended their welcome to the Prime Minister.

Adding to the spirited reception, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Oberoi Hotel in Port Louis, welcoming PM Modi with 'Dhols' and garlands.

During his visit, PM Modi will participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day celebrations on March 12, following an invitation from Prime Minister Ramgoolam.

This visit marks PM Modi's first trip to Mauritius since 2015, when he introduced India's Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), emphasising regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean.

PM Modi's schedule includes a meeting with President Dharam Gokhool, discussions with Prime Minister Ramgoolam, and interactions with leaders from various political parties.

He will also engage with members of the Indian-origin community, which plays a significant role in Mauritius' cultural and social landscape.

As part of his engagements, PM Modi will inaugurate two key projects -- the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre -- both built with Indian grant assistance, showcasing India's continued support for Mauritius' development.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit, focusing on areas such as maritime security, healthcare, small and medium enterprises, trade, and capacity building. The visit aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, aimed at fostering stronger ties with regional partners.

A significant highlight of the National Day celebrations will be the participation of Indian Defence forces. An Indian Navy contingent, along with an Indian Navy ship, will take part in the event.

Additionally, an Indian Navy helicopter, the Akash Ganga Skydiving Team from the Indian Air Force, and a group of NCC cadets will showcase their skills during the celebrations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India and Mauritius will sign a technical agreement for sharing white-shipping information between the Indian Navy and Mauritian authorities.

This initiative is expected to enhance Mauritius' maritime security, improve trade corridor surveillance, and facilitate regional cooperation for real-time data sharing.

Foreign Secretary Misri further stated that PM Modi and PM Ramgoolam will jointly inaugurate several India-supported projects and witness the signing of MoUs related to capacity building, bilateral trade, combating cross-border financial crimes, and promoting small and medium enterprises.

India-Mauritius ties have witnessed consistent high-level engagement in recent years. President Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day celebrations in 2024, while Mauritius participated in PM Modi's swearing-in ceremonies in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Mauritius was also a special invitee at the G20 Summit in 2023 and co-launched the Global Biofuels Alliance alongside India and other nations.

