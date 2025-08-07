Trump’s Tariffs on India: PM Modi Issues Strong Rebuttal

India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted, a day after US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods—on top of a similar hike announced the previous week.

Seen as a direct message to Washington, Modi’s remarks come at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries, particularly over India’s continued import of Russian oil.

“India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen brothers and sisters. I know personally that I may have to pay a heavy price for this, but I am prepared for it. India stands firmly with its farmers, and I am ready to face whatever challenges come our way for their welfare,” the Prime Minister said, emphasizing his government’s commitment to protecting rural communities despite mounting global pressure.

In response to Trump’s tariff announcement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the move, calling it “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

The US decision followed India’s recent criticism of what it described as the “double standards” of the US and European Union regarding Russian energy imports.

In a fresh statement, the MEA reiterated, “Our imports are governed by market dynamics and are undertaken with the overarching goal of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indian citizens." The ministry described the US action as “deeply regrettable” and noted that many other nations continue to import Russian oil in alignment with their national interests. It accused the US of selectively targeting India and reaffirmed that the Indian government would take “all necessary steps to safeguard national interests.”

Beyond energy, agriculture remains a longstanding point of contention in US-India trade talks. Key differences persist over market access, subsidy regimes, and food security concerns. While Washington seeks broader access for American agricultural and dairy products, New Delhi remains protective of its farming sector, which supports a large rural population and is underpinned by the minimum support price (MSP) system.

Why the US is Targeting India

India has repeatedly pointed out the perceived hypocrisy of the Trump administration in singling out New Delhi, even as countries like the US and EU continue importing Russian energy.

Commenting on the issue, South Asia analyst and foreign affairs expert Michael Kugelman suggested that the sanctions against India may be driven more by personal grievance than economic reasoning.

In a recent interview, Kugelman remarked:

“China hasn’t publicly undermined President Trump’s narrative. Its leadership hasn’t had a long phone call with him and essentially dictated terms. India has. That may be why Trump appears to be reserving some of his harshest trade actions for India. It’s a clear double standard—hypocritical, even.”

Kugelman was referring to India’s refusal to credit President Trump with playing a role in the ceasefire with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking in Parliament, Prime Minister Modi had recently reiterated:

“From day one, we said our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor.”

The statement directly contradicted Trump’s claim of having mediated the ceasefire, further straining diplomatic ties.