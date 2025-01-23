Trump Backs H-1B Program for Competent Workers in Latest Statement

The future of H-1B visas has remained a hot topic of debate since Donald Trump’s presidency began. Visa rejections, combined with changing policies affecting both student and work visa holders, have sparked intense discussions on social media. The appointment of Sriram Krishnan as Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the White House has added fuel to the ongoing debate.

However, in a recent press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump expressed his support for the H-1B visa program, emphasizing the need for ‘competent’ individuals to contribute to the U.S. economy. Trump clarified that his support is not limited to the tech industry but extends to all sectors that require skilled professionals.

“I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country,” Trump stated. “Even if it involves them training and helping others who may not have the same qualifications, I support the idea. I know the H-1B program very well—I use the program myself.”

The president emphasized the importance of attracting skilled individuals to the U.S., suggesting that their contributions help expand businesses and benefit the overall economy. “By bringing in quality people, we are creating opportunities that ultimately take care of everyone,” he added.

Trump’s remarks have added a new layer to the H-1B visa debate, with some viewing his comments as an endorsement of the program’s value, while others continue to scrutinize the administration’s approach to immigration policies.

The conversation surrounding H-1B visas is expected to remain a focal point in policy discussions, particularly as industries push for skilled labor and the government balances economic needs with immigration reforms.