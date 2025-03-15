SpiceJet Crew's Energetic Holi Video Slammed by Netizens!

In what was intentionally made as a heartfelt video, it turned controversial in no time as SpiceJet Airways faced flak online for making their crew celebrate Holi inside the flight. On social media, the airlines released a clip where the camera goes inside the aircraft to see the cabin crew dressed in colorful clothes and celebrating the festival of colors in emphatic style. The entire video was about giving passengers a memorable experience, and SpiceJet thought it would be a great boost to their PR.

But what ended up happening was something that even SpiceJet didn't anticipate. In the clip, the crew could be seen dancing to 'Balam Pichkari,' and the people sitting in the craft were absolutely enjoying and clapping to the same. This whole incident happened in Delhi, and there was a whole other side to this drama that unfolded after the reel went viral.

Based on an Instagram user who shared it on social media, the flight was apparently delayed for 5 hours owing to the setup that the cabin crew of Spice Jet did. This triggered more people to start dropping in negative comments on the act.

One person even declared that he won't be traveling on SpiceJet at all going forward. Another person, who is reportedly a cabin crew member, opined that the entire act was not professional at all, and she wouldn't encourage it at any cost.

A particular comment expressed disappointment and criticized SpiceJet for making their employees do this in the first place. All in all, there were extremely polarizing reactions to this Holi celebration from SpiceJet.