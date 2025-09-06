September 8 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Maharashtra government's announcement to observe September 8 as a holiday for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in the city and suburbs of Mumbai has been questioned in terms of the opening status of the stock market on that day. As per the official website of BSE, though, there are no September 2025 holidays of the stock market.

No Trading Holiday on September 8

Investors can heave a sigh of relief as the Indian stock market, including NSE and BSE, will operate on September 8. The decision is in accordance with the list of stock market holidays 2025, which does not name September 8 as a holiday.

For Coming Stock Market Holidays

While September will have no stock market holidays, there are some significant dates in October. The stock market will remain closed on:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21: Diwali

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

Further, the stock market will be closed on the following dates:

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25: Christmas

Why Check the Official BSE Website?

For clarity, it is recommended that investors and market watchers periodically visit the website of the BSE to get the latest information on stock market holidays. The website gives a comprehensive list of trading holidays so that market players can plan their activities.

