September 2025 School Holidays in India: Full List of State-Wise Breaks for Students

The month of September is set to bring several school holidays across India, giving students a mix of festive breaks and cultural observances. While the academic calendar continues with regular classes and exams, these holidays provide students with much-needed pauses to celebrate with their families and communities.

The holiday season begins with Onam on September 4 and 5, which will see schools in Kerala remain shut for the festivities. This is followed by Id-e-Milad on September 5 and 6, a holiday observed in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, though the exact dates of closure may vary region to region. Teacher’s Day on September 5 is marked nationwide, with many schools choosing half-day celebrations featuring cultural events and activities.

In Jammu and Kashmir, September 12 may see schools closed for the Friday after Eid, while Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday on September 23 is also a local holiday in the state. Rajasthan will observe Navratna Sthapana on September 22, leading to closures in several districts.

Towards the end of the month, the festive fervour rises with Durga Puja. September 29 marks Mahasaptami, followed by Mahaashtami on September 30. Schools in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Rajasthan will remain closed, with many institutions extending the break into early October.

As always, parents and students should check specific school circulars or state education board notifications for final confirmation, since holiday schedules can differ across regions. With multiple long weekends and festive celebrations, September promises both cultural immersion and well-timed breaks for students.