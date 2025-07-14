San Rechal Gandhi Suicide Death: Everything to Know About the 26-Year-Old Pondicherry Model

In what can be considered devastating news in the model and fashion community, 26-year-old San Rechal Gandhi, known for challenging the norms of the industry with her honest opinions on colorism, died by suicide.

According to various reports, Rechal took an overdose of tablets and passed away at JIPMER hospital after getting transferred from a couple of other medical facilities. San Rechal Gandhi, a trailblazer in an industry that often prioritizes traditional beauty standards, challenged these norms immediately, ensuring her continued success in the industry.

Who was Pondicherry-based Model San Rechal?

Rechal recalled how, despite support from her father and her brother, it took time for her to realize her dream as a model. When Rechal Gandhi wanted to attend a fashion event in Karnataka, she received support from both male figures in her family, but the comments her relatives made about her skin tone deeply hurt her.

However, San Rechal took the insults and humiliation and challenged herself that she would become a model and be a guiding light to those who wanted to follow the same path but couldn't because they didn't fit the standards of beauty.

Despite the challenges she faced in fitting in, San Rechal has amassed an impressive list of accomplishments. She won the titles of Miss Best Attitude 2019, Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019, Queen of Madras, and Miss Pondicherry 2022.

Her biggest achievement, however, was representing the country at the Miss Africa Golden Pageant in South Africa, and her efforts earned her international recognition. She also decided to help aspiring models achieve their dreams by launching a foundation, and it's heart-breaking to witness such an accomplished individual deciding to end her life abruptly.