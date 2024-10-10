Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, is the man who changed the world. Not only being a successful entrepreneur and businessman, this man was very kind-hearted and compassionate. Who wouldn't appreciate his love for dogs? How splendid and, as a true connoisseur would say, how desirable it is to be so enthusiastic about the fate of animals.

Ratan Tata once cancelled his trip to England to receive this royal award from the royal British family once his beloved dog Tito was critically ill. This selfless good deed earned the subject the prince's praise in this Prince Charles version of the story.

This house is not ever left wanting love. From his statement in reports, Ratan Tata has slept with some loyal friends, Shepherd Tito and Golden Retriever Tango. Many photographers were able to capture him discussing on different occasions how he felt when he had to deal with the loss of his pets and, on the other side, how he felt when he was introducing new furry friends to his house. He will never be lonely anymore, let alone feel he lacks love in his home.

A Leader with a Heart

As head of Tata Sons, he was responsible for the fact that the corporations' offices had to feed, water, and generally entertain stray dogs. The man was a benefactor of numerous animal shelters and care groups; he must have been filled with love for all creatures.

Life of Service and Acclaim

Cyrus Mistry succeeded Ratan Tata at Tata Sons and was in office from 2012 to 2016. He received the Padma Vibhushan and honorary doctorates awarded in his name by different universities around the world. A Durable Legacy, however, is more significant than those business achievements; his legacy is much, much bigger. Everyone from all over the world, including animals, will be alive for generations to come because of him.

Actually, there could not be a better remark for a man like this than the words of the current chairperson of Tata Sons, N.Chandrasekaran used while stating that 'Tata Steel icon JRD was an icon of modern India and contributed immensely to the Tata Companies and the Tata Steel especially which is why a part of his legacy will always remain with us.'

I believe we will miss Ratan Tata. He was not only an incredible natural leader but also a true humanitarian. He shared his powerful lesson that the world can always be made a better place through compassion and kindness.

