Ranveer Allahbadia Grilled by NCW over Controversial YouTube Joke

Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia and Instagram influencer Apoorva Mukhija (aka the rebel kid), were summoned earlier today at the National Commission of Women headquarters in New Delhi. This was regarding the joke that went infamously viral on Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent". The joke that Ranveer cracked sparked a nationwide debate over what's construed as comedy and what's not. Samay Raina took down all videos of "India's Got Latent" on his YouTube channel.

After the controversial joke, Ranveer and others involved received death threats, and numerous shows of theirs were also canceled as a result of the same. In relation to the joke, Ranveer was critically questioned by NCW members over why were they ignorant of the controversy the joke would create. Both Ranveer and Apoorva reached the NCW headquarters by 12:30 pm and Ranveer recorded his answers in a statement provided to the NCW members.

It is being reported that the panel asked pertinent questions about why there was no care taken while editing the episode. Since it was not a live recording, there was enough time for the people involved to realize the impact their act would create and edit the joke. But, that didn't happen. NCW panel's questioning was along these lines.



Ranveer was also asked if he did anything to stop the episode from getting broadcast. Ranveer's response to this remains to be seen and the panel also questioned the Youtuber on why there weren't objections raised by any member of the crew while editing the episode.

The "vulgar" joke stirred huge debate on censorship in the country and how content that's going to these social platforms should also be viewed critically. There have been calls for quite some time over why OTT content also needs to be censored. The Ranveer and Samay Raina controversy only added fuel to the fire and it will be interesting to see how India proceeds to censor its OTT content.