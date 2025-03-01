Ramadan 2025 Fasting Timetable: Sehri and Iftar Times

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a holy month of fasting, introspection, and spiritual development for Muslims around the globe. The thirty-day observance is characterized by a set of rituals and traditions that seek to enhance self-discipline, compassion, and closeness to God.

The Beginning of Ramadan

The beginning of Ramadan is set by the visibility of the crescent moon, which usually takes place on the night of February 28. If the moon is seen, fasting starts on March 1 in nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Otherwise, Ramadan starts on March 2.

The Fasting Period

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from dawn to dusk from food, liquids, smoking, and sex. The fasting cycle starts with a pre-dawn meal known as sehri and ends at iftar, which is a meal eaten when the sun sets. This is to ensure self-control, compassion towards those in need, and closeness to God.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is of utmost religious importance in Islam since it is thought to be the month when the Prophet Muhammad was first given the verses of the Quran more than 1,400 years ago. During the month, Muslims fast rigorously, recite the Quran extensively and practice charity to create a sense of greater devotion and empathy.

The Celebration of Eid al-Fitr

Ramadan comes to a close with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a significant Islamic festival that unites families, friends, and communities to rejoice and share in the blessings of the holy month.

In summary, Ramadan is a holy time of spiritual development, self-reflection, and worship for Muslims all over the world. As the holy month draws near, Muslims are getting ready to undertake a process of fasting, prayer, and charity to develop a stronger relationship with God and foster a sense of compassion, empathy, and community.

