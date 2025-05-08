Operation Sindoor: What Is India’s ‘Right to Respond’ Under Article 51 of the UN Charter?

As India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Central government emphasized that it had exercised its sovereign right to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. India has maintained that the operation was limited, precise, and non-escalatory.

Following the retaliatory strikes, Pakistan invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X, “Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, and as enshrined in international law.”

What is Article 51, which gives UN member states the right to respond?

Article 51 of the United Nations Charter gives member states the right to self-defence in response to an armed attack.

According to Article 51, “Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security.”

When and how can the ‘Right to Self-Defense’ be invoked?

Triggered by armed attack: A state may respond if it has been subjected to an armed attack. The response must be immediate, necessary, and proportionate.

Individual or collective self-defence: States may act alone or in coordination with allies or other affected nations.

Temporary Right: The right to respond is valid only until the UN Security Council takes effective action.

Obligation to Report: The state exercising self-defence must immediately report the action to the UN Security Council.

Limitations: Preemptive or preventive strikes (attacking before an armed attack occurs) are controversial under international law. Retaliatory strikes that are disproportionate or delayed may not be considered lawful.

Has India invoked Article 51?

Based on publicly available information, India has not formally invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter. However, if India were to justify Operation Sindoor under international law, it would most likely cite Article 51—just as it did during previous cross-border strikes, such as the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

Can Pakistan invoke Article 51?

Pakistan could invoke Article 51, but it must:

Prove it was the victim of an unlawful armed attack,

Ensure its response is proportional,

Report the action to the UN Security Council.

Given India’s assertion that Operation Sindoor targeted only terrorist camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, Pakistan’s justification for invoking Article 51 would face intense legal and diplomatic scrutiny.

What is the UN Charter?

Following the global devastation caused by World War II, the United Nations Charter—the founding treaty of the United Nations—was signed on 26 June 1945 in San Francisco. It came into force on 24 October 1945. The treaty was established to create a new international order based on peace, cooperation, and collective security. It sets out the principles, purposes, and structure of the UN and the legal framework for international relations.

As of 2025, there are 193 member states of the United Nations, all of which are parties to the UN Charter.