Online Dating Gone Wrong: Gay Man Assaulted and Robbed in Bengaluru

Another disturbing case of online dating app misuse has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 31-year-old man was lured, assaulted, and robbed after connecting with a stranger on a gay dating platform.

The victim, an employee at a private firm, had recently begun exploring LGBTQ dating spaces when he came across an app that appeared legitimate. It offered a three-day access pass for just one rupee, which convinced him to sign up.

Soon after joining, he received a message from a man who introduced himself as “Sufi.” The two chatted extensively through the app and even spoke on video calls. Gaining the victim’s trust, Sufi requested his phone number to continue the conversation offline.

They eventually agreed to meet on July 5 in Govindpura. However, what was supposed to be a casual meeting quickly turned into a nightmare. Sufi led the victim to a shed near a paying guest accommodation in Vyalikaval Layout. Minutes later, a man claiming to be the property owner barged in and accused the victim of engaging in illegal activities. He forcibly took the victim’s phone.

Soon, a third person entered, and along with the so-called owner, began physically assaulting the victim. As he tried to flee, Sufi restrained him. The gang demanded his UPI PIN and threatened to kill him if he resisted. Out of fear, the victim first transferred ₹1,000. Under pressure, he arranged for an additional ₹2,260, which was also taken by the gang before they let him go.

The man was initially too traumatised to approach authorities, fearing social stigma. However, he mustered the courage and filed a complaint on July 9.

Police have since arrested 26-year-old Sufiyan, alias Sufi, who is reportedly a rowdy-sheeter with a criminal past. He is also accused in an attempted murder case and has a history of using dating apps to trap and extort victims. His accomplice, 24-year-old Mateen, has also been arrested. A third suspect is currently absconding.

A case has been registered under Section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.