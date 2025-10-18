Odisha Diwali 2025: Public Holiday Proposed on October 20, CM Approval Pending

The Revenue Department on Friday proposed that October 20 (Monday) be declared a public holiday for Diwali in Odisha. The final decision, however, is pending the approval of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. Once the CM gives his consent, the holiday for government offices and institutions will be officially confirmed.

Earlier, the official government calendar had listed October 21 as the Diwali holiday, causing confusion over the actual date of the festival this year.

Adding clarity, the Srimandir Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha has already declared that Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. The pandits have appealed to the state government to adjust the public holiday accordingly, emphasizing that the festival rituals begin on the evening of October 20.

According to astrological calculations, the ‘Paya Shradha’ or ‘Deepadaana Shradha’ rituals coincide with Diwali and are observed from the evening of October 20 due to the amavasya (new moon) that day. Biswanath Mishra, working president of the Mukti Mandap, explained that since these rituals are not performed in the morning, celebrations will commence in the evening.

The Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha stated that observing Diwali on October 21, as suggested by some traditional almanacs (‘panjikas’), does not align with Hindu norms. Hence, they have urged the state government to officially declare October 20 as the Diwali holiday in Odisha.

Residents and offices are now awaiting the Chief Minister’s confirmation, which will finalize the public holiday for the festival.