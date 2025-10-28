October 29 School Holiday in Odisha: Cyclone Montha Alert!

The state of Odisha has announced a school holiday on October 29 in multiple districts as Cyclone Montha continues to bring unstable weather and the threat of heavy rainfall. Authorities say the move is precautionary, ensuring the safety of students and staff in areas likely to face strong winds and waterlogging.

The closure applies to educational institutions including schools, anganwadi centres and junior colleges. District administrations have been instructed to convert school buildings into temporary relief shelters if the situation demands. Parents and students have been advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during the high-alert period.

Districts under the school holiday order include Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi. These regions are expected to see the most significant impact from the cyclone’s outer circulation, including the possibility of flash floods and infrastructure damage.

Disaster-management forces such as ODRAF and NDRF are stationed in vulnerable zones to respond quickly if evacuation or rescue support becomes necessary. Backup power, food supplies and safe shelters have been readied as part of the preparedness strategy.

With Cyclone Montha’s effect increasing over the Bay of Bengal, Odisha remains cautious. The school holiday is considered a vital step in reducing exposure to risk while authorities monitor wind speeds, rainfall intensity and river levels over the next 24 hours.

For now, families in the affected districts are urged to stay alert, follow official advisories and prioritise safety as the weather system moves closer to the east coast.