October 27 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Just as Diwali festivities were wrapping up, the majority of people all over the country are gearing up for Chhath Puja, a major festival of Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern India. In the festive season, a number of customers are interested in knowing whether banks are open or closed on October 27, 2025.

Bank Holiday Status on October 27

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks in some states will be closed for Chhath Puja. That said, the holiday is state-specific — it differs from state to state depending on local traditions.

Here is the state-wise list of bank closures for Chhath Puja:

Bihar: Banks will be closed on October 27 and October 28 to observe the evening and morning rituals of Chhath Puja.

Jharkhand: The state will also have a two-day bank holiday on October 27 and 28, encompassing both the evening and morning Puja.

West Bengal: Banks will only be closed on October 27, as per the evening Chhath Puja.

In the remaining states and union territories, banks will open normally unless special local notifications are made by the RBI offices in various regions.

Why Chhath Puja Is Celebrated

Chhath Puja is performed for Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess, who is supposed to be the sister of Surya. Fasting and prayer (arghya) are made to the rising and setting sun by the devotees, praying for health, prosperity, and well-being of the family.

The festival is particularly high in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, where households come to sit on the banks of rivers and water bodies to offer the rituals with discipline and devotion.

Upcoming Bank Holiday in October

Following Chhath Puja, the next bank holiday will be on October 31, when the banks in Gujarat will be closed to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

As per the RBI’s schedule, all banks — both scheduled and non-scheduled — are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays of every month.

Online Banking Services Remain Unaffected

Even though physical bank branches will be closed in select states, customers can still access all essential services through:

ATMs for cash withdrawals

Internet banking and mobile apps for fund transfers

UPI platforms for instant payments and bill settlements

Thus, while certain states will celebrate a bank holiday on the 27th of October, customers from all over India can keep doing their banking with ease through online channels.