Nimisha Priya Execution: 49 Indians Face the Same Fate in Foreign Countries

The case of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, currently on death row in Yemen, has reignited concerns over the number of Indian nationals facing execution in foreign countries.

According to reports, 49 Indian citizens are currently on death row across various countries. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) tops the list with 25 Indians, followed by Saudi Arabia with 11. Other countries include:

Malaysia: 6

Kuwait: 3

Indonesia, Qatar, USA, Yemen: 1 each

The Case of Nimisha Priya: A Quick Background

Nimisha Priya moved to Yemen in 2008 to work as a nurse. In order to open a clinic, she partnered with Talal Abdo Mahdi, a local Yemeni, as required by local regulations. However, Mahdi allegedly began harassing and abusing her, eventually confiscating her passport.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Priya injected Mahdi with sedatives to incapacitate him and retrieve her passport. Tragically, the sedatives led to his death. She was subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

Efforts to Secure Pardon Under Sharia Law

Priya’s case has triggered diplomatic and humanitarian efforts. Her execution was postponed after interventions from Indian officials and Sufi clerics in both India and Yemen. Current efforts focus on seeking a pardon from Mahdi’s family by offering 'Diya' (blood money) under Sharia law.

The case is further complicated by the fact that India has no formal diplomatic ties with Yemen, which is currently controlled by Houthi rebels. The Indian government has called the issue “very complex,” but stated it is providing all possible assistance.

On July 18, the Supreme Court of India heard a plea from the Save Nimisha Priya Action Council, requesting government clearance for a small delegation to travel to Yemen and negotiate with Mahdi’s family.

Senior advocate R. Basant urged the court to allow 2–3 representatives, including a cleric, to make the trip. The Apex Court declined to issue a directive, instead suggesting that the petitioners submit a formal request to the Union Government.

No Pardon Yet, MEA Remains Hopeful

While Nimisha Priya continues to fight for her life in Sana’a Central Prison, Mahdi’s brother has publicly rejected the possibility of a pardon. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is exploring all possible channels, including engagement with friendly foreign governments, to support her cause.