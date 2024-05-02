Shocking: C-section Surgery Done Under Mobile Flashlight; Baby and Mother Die

Lack of basic facilities like uninterrupted power supply has resulted in the death of a woman and her newborn during childbirth at a private hospital in Mumbai.

According to reports, a 26-year-old woman identified as Saheedunnisa Ansari from Bhandup was expecting her first child and she was taken to Sushma Swaraj maternity home, a hospital run by the Mumbai civic body (BMC). She went into labour on the night of April 29.

Due to the frequent power cut at the matermnity centre, the doctors performed a C-section on the pregnant woman under the flashlight of mobile phones around 12.30 am on April 30. The newborn baby boy weighing around 4 kg was declared dead soon after his birth.

As the situation of the mother turned critical, the doctiors transferred her to the BMC’s LTMG Sion Hospital, where she later died. The enraged family members approached Bhandup police station and filed a complaint against the maternity home and alleged medical negligence. The complainant further noted that the patient should have been transferred to a private or to Sion Hospital since there was no electricity at the maternity hospital.

Meanwhile, the BMC has instituted an inquiry committee to conduct a maternal mortality review. A 12 member panel drawn from the Association of gynaecologists will review the case in detail and will submit their report in a week’s time, according to Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer of BMC.

