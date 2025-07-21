Mumbai Rains Today: Waterlogging Causes Traffic Jams, Avoid These Routes

Several parts of Mumbai woke up to a rain-soaked Monday as heavy overnight showers led to widespread waterlogging and traffic chaos across the city. Commuters faced major delays as key roads and subways were inundated, severely impacting travel during morning hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the downpour is far from over, predicting more intense rainfall over the next 48 hours. From July 22 to 26, Mumbai is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, particularly on July 22.

IMD Issues Alerts for Mumbai and Surrounding Areas

Orange alert for Mumbai Suburban

Yellow alert for Thane and Palghar

Yellow alert extended to Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Beed

Traffic Disruptions and Route Updates

Due to severe waterlogging, the Andheri subway has been shut down. The Mumbai Traffic Police has advised commuters to take alternate routes via Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge.

Additionally, heavy water accumulation has impacted movement near the Ram Nagar subway, further worsening traffic conditions in the area.

The IMD has also forecast moderate to heavy rainfall to continue at isolated spots in Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts over the next 3–4 hours. Authorities have urged citizens to remain indoors unless necessary and to avoid flood-prone zones.

Waterlogging and traffic snarls have plagued the city for the past 48 hours, raising concerns about infrastructure resilience during the monsoon peak.