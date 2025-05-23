May 24 Banks Holiday due to this reason!

If you have plans to visit a bank this weekend, it's necessary to know that May 24, 2025, is a bank holiday. According to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indian banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of a month, and May 24 is the fourth Saturday.

What Does This Imply for Banking Services?

May 24, 2025, will see banks all over India closed for physical branch operations. That is, customers will not be able to:

Make in-branch transactions such as cash deposits, withdrawals, or cheque clearances

Process loan applications or approvals that need manual intervention

Open new accounts or finish documentation-heavy services

All in-branch activities will be available on the following working day, which is Monday, May 26, 2025.

Digital Banking Services Continue to Operate

During physical branches' closure, digital banking facilities will remain operational as normal. Customers can:

Operate accounts through online banking and mobile banking apps

Pay bills and transfer money through electronic payment mechanisms such as NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS

Withdraw cash through ATMs

Bank Holidays in May 2025

Except for May 24, there are more bank holidays in May 2025:

May 26 (Monday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam (observed in Tripura)

May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti (observed in Himachal Pradesh)

Plan Ahead

Always, before going to a bank, it is better to check the particular list of holidays applicable to your state or verify with your bank regarding their operational status. This prevents you from facing any inconvenience. Stay updated, and schedule your banking activities accordingly so that you do not face any disruption.

Also read: Best Career Options After 12th Grade: Science, Commerce, and Arts