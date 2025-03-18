March 20, 21 Heavy rain alert for West Bengal; Schools Holiday likely!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal on March 20 and 21, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. However, the heavy downpours may also disrupt normal life, and schools in the region may declare a holiday.

As per the IMD, a low-pressure system is developing over the Bay of Bengal, which will lead to heavy rain in West Bengal, especially in the southern districts. The Met Department has forecast that the rain will be accompanied by gusty winds, which could lead to disruption in day-to-day life.

Due to the forecast of heavy rain, West Bengal schools can announce holidays on March 20 and 21. It will be decided by the school authorities based on the severity of the rain.

The heavy downpour is likely to provide respite from the heatwave which has been taking a grip of the region in the last couple of days. It could, however, also lead to waterlogging and snarls in traffic movement.

People living in West Bengal should take precautions and remain indoors while the heavy downpour occurs. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning not to travel to flood-hit regions.

During heavy rains, schools can announce a holiday to avoid risking the lives of students. Parents should confirm with the school administration before sending their kids to school.

