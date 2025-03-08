March 13 - 16: 4-Day Bank Holidays in India

With the festival of colors, Holi, just around the corner, banks in India are preparing for a four-day holiday. Banks will be closed from March 13 to March 16 because of different holidays such as Holika Dahan, Holi, and the Sunday holiday. This holiday is expected to impact banking services such as online transactions, ATM services, and branch banking.

Bank Holidays Next Week

Following is a comprehensive list of bank holidays next week:

March 13 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala because of Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala. Holika Dahan is a major festival in these states, and banks will be closed to enable employees to join the festivities.

March 14 (Friday): Banks will be closed in the majority of states, excluding Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland, on account of Holi, Dhulandi, and Dol Jatra. Holi is a big festival in India, and banks will be closed so that the employees can celebrate with their families.

March 15 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in certain states such as Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur, where Holi will be observed on this day. In these states, Holi is observed for two days, and banks will be closed on both the days.

March 16 (Sunday): Banks will be closed because of the weekly holiday. Sundays are usually a bank holiday, and this Sunday will be no different.

Impact on Banking Services

The four-day holiday is expected to impact banking services, such as:

Online transactions: Online banking services will not be available or will be delayed during the holiday season.

ATM services: ATMs might be out of cash or will not be accessible during the holiday season.

Branch banking: Bank branches will be closed during the holiday season, and customers might not be able to access banking services.

Plan Your Transactions Accordingly

For their convenience, customers are requested to plan their transactions. The following tips would be helpful:

Monitor your account balance and keep enough funds in your account to sustain you through the holiday season.

Do not schedule online transactions during the holiday season.

Use the ATMs judiciously and do not withdraw excess cash.

Schedule your branch banking visits in advance and do not visit branches during the holiday season.

By planning your transactions accordingly, you can avoid any inconvenience caused by the four-day break.

