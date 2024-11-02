Kali Puja 2024: 1101 Women Dressed in Saree Give Kali Aarti in Ranchi

A very special and attractive Kali Puja was performed in Ranchi, Jharkhand, this year with the efforts of the Kali Puja Committee on Harmu Road. The spectacle was when 1,101 women were seen together in yellow sarees for praying and doing the aarti of Goddess Kali.

This is the fifth year of the annual celebration, and it embodies the unwavering faith of the women in the area towards Goddess Kali. According to Vicky, a member of the Kali Puja Committee, the collective devotion of the women is the driving force behind this event. "The women in this area have immense faith in Goddess Kali, and this celebration is a testament to that," he said.

As the participants pointed out, Sarita Devi said, "We arrange this aarti every year and bring peace to our hearts." She added, "It is such a great thing to see women performing aarti.".

What makes this event special is the attention paid to the celebration by women participants. In fact, women all around coordinate their dress and makeup to drive in a formidable message, that everybody's equal before God.

Now, the event has become a grand ritual in Ranchi where the passion and love of the community can be seen. With women coming together to worship Goddess Kali, they celebrate principles of unity, equality, and faith.

