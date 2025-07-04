July 5 Bank Holiday or not?

As we near July 5, 2025, there is uncertainty whether banks will be open or closed. Since July 5 is a Saturday, one may wonder if banks will be closed. Nevertheless, according to the RBI holiday calendar, banks only close on the second and fourth Saturdays of any given month.

Banks Open on July 5

Since July 5 is the first Saturday of the month, banks should be working in their usual manner. Customers may make their way to the nearest bank branch to carry out transactions, seek banking services, or get guidance from bank agents.

Regional Bank Holidays to Keep in Mind

But note that Jammu and Kashmir banks will remain shut on July 5 to mark Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday. If you have plans to go to a bank branch in Jammu and Kashmir, maybe you can plan your visit for some other day.

Digital Banking Services Available

Customers may still access digital banking services even during bank holidays, including:

Online Banking: Handle funds, send funds, and pay bills

Mobile Banking Apps: Carry out transactions, view account balance and control funds

ATMs: Withdrawal, deposit, and low-value transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Pay bills, transfer funds, and control expenditure

Being Updated

To verify bank holiday status or obtain updates, customers can:

Visit the RBI website to check for official messages from the Reserve Bank of India

Go to the website of their bank to check whether it's open during holidays

Utilize Internet banking facilities for ease and convenience

In short, July 5, 2025, is not a bank holiday for the majority of banks, and customers can avail of normal banking services. Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed owing to regional festivals.

Also read: Ashada Masam 2025: Significance of Gorintaku in Telugu Traditions