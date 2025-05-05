IndiGo Passenger Arrested for Molesting Air Hostess on Delhi-Shirdi Flight

A male passenger was taken into custody on Friday after he allegedly molested an air hostess on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Shirdi.

The incident took place near the aircraft's toilet when the man, who appeared to be drunk, touched the crew member inappropriately. The air hostess immediately reported the matter to the cabin crew manager, who then alerted security authorities before landing.

As soon as the plane landed at Shirdi Airport in the afternoon, security personnel detained the accused and handed him over to local police. He was taken to Rahata police station for further investigation.

A case of molestation has been registered against the passenger. According to officials, a medical test confirmed that the man had consumed alcohol.

The police have issued a notice to the accused and further legal action is underway.

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the incident occurred on flight 6E 6404 on May 2, 2025. The airline said the cabin crew followed standard safety procedures and declared the passenger unruly. IndiGo added that the individual was handed over to security upon landing.

The airline emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety, stating it takes such matters very seriously and regrets any inconvenience caused.