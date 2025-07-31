Indians Need Just Rs 3.5 Crore to Retire Comfortably: HSBC Report

India is one of the most affordable countries to retire in, with affluent investors requiring an average of $400,000 (approximately ₹3.5 crore) to retire comfortably, according to HSBC’s second edition of the Affluent Investor Snapshot report.

The survey found that Indian investors need significantly less retirement savings compared to the global average of over $1 million for affluent individuals.

The findings are based on an online survey of 10,797 affluent investors aged 21 to 69, across 12 countries, each with investable assets ranging between $100,000 and $2 million.

The United States emerged as the most expensive country to retire in, with an average retirement savings requirement of $1.57 million—almost four times higher than India's $400,000 benchmark.

The report also noted that the average global retirement savings target rose 34.6%, from $780,000 in 2024 to $1.05 million in 2025, reflecting growing concerns around inflation and long-term financial security.

Key Findings

Shift in Asset Allocation:

Indian affluent investors have reduced their cash holdings to 15% over the past year, and also moved away from equities, reallocating funds toward gold and alternative investment options.

Surge in Gold and Alternatives:

Amid global uncertainty—particularly due to rising tariffs imposed by the US—gold saw the highest rise in allocation among Indian investors in the past 12 months. Investments in alternatives such as private equity, private credit, and hedge funds also increased.

Rising Interest in Diversification:

A majority of Indian investors (62%) plan to further diversify into alternative funds, followed by managed investment solutions like mutual funds, unit trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Global Trend Reflects Similar Behavior:

Worldwide, around half of affluent investors are expected to invest in alternative assets in the next year—double the current levels.

Sources of Financial Advice Are Changing:

Most investors still rely on wealth advisors and bank relationship managers. However, social media, podcasts, and online videos are rising in popularity. Over one-third of investors now consider financial influencers among their top two sources of guidance.

Investment Priorities:

While real estate remains a key investment focus for affluent Indians, saving for vacations and leisure is also a growing priority. Globally, vacation savings emerged as a leading short-term goal across generations—from Gen Z to Baby Boomers.

Investor Sentiment & Confidence:

The report underscores that cost of living, geopolitical risks, and macroeconomic uncertainty are the top factors influencing investment decisions worldwide. Interestingly, younger affluent investors remain the most confident in achieving their financial goals—including travel, financial security, and retirement planning.