Indian Govt Plans Digital ID for Every Address in India

The government is considering introducing a new system that assigns a unique digital ID to every address in the country, similar to how Aadhaar provides a unique identification to each citizen. This initiative aims to identify houses and locations with greater accuracy and speed. It will help streamline door-to-door delivery services and make them more efficient.

Preventing Misuse

Currently, there is no standardised system in the country to manage address data. Due to the lack of clear regulations, some private companies collect address information without individuals’ consent and misuse it. To curb this, the central government is preparing to integrate physical addresses into the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) system. This new initiative aims to give users clear control over how their address information is used.

Economic Impact

With the rise of e-commerce, logistics, and app-based delivery services, the demand for precise and standardised addresses has increased. However, many addresses across the country are vague or incomplete, often relying on nearby landmarks. This lack of clarity leads to wrong deliveries and logistic inefficiencies, causing an annual economic loss of around 10–14 billion USD, approximately half a per cent of the country’s GDP.

What the Government Intends to Do

The government has designed a comprehensive 'Digital Address System' to define how addresses should be written, stored, and accessed securely. For a person’s address to be used on digital platforms, their explicit consent will be mandatory. Privacy protocols will be implemented accordingly.

The project is being closely supervised by the Prime Minister’s Office and managed meticulously by the Department of Posts. The draft policy is expected to be released soon for public consultation. The new system is likely to be finalized by the end of this year. To oversee the Digital Address Framework, the government plans to establish an official authority through a bill to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

DIGIPIN – The Smart Address Code

At the heart of this system is a unique “DIGIPIN” (Digital Postal Index Number). Based on precise map coordinates, each address will be assigned a unique 10-character alphanumeric code. Unlike traditional PIN codes that cover large areas, DIGIPINs will provide exact identification for individual homes or commercial establishments. This will be especially beneficial for rural areas, unauthorised settlements, and geographic regions with challenges such as forests and hills that currently lack formal addressing systems.