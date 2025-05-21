Holiday on May 23 in Kapurthala, Punjab for Mata Bhadrakali Ji Fair

The district administration has announced a local holiday in Sub-Division Kapurthala on Friday, May 23, 2025, in observance of the annual historic fair of Mata Bhadrakali Ji at Shekhupur village.

The holiday will be applicable to all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions within the sub-division. However, educational institutions where examinations are scheduled will remain open. Other government establishments in the area will also observe the holiday, as per the official notification issued by the administration.

This annual fair, held in honor of Mata Bhadrakali Ji, is a prominent religious and cultural event that draws thousands of devotees and visitors from across the region. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, devotional rituals, and local traditions, the fair holds deep significance for the local community.

Authorities have made arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow, safety, and security during the fair. Local businesses and vendors are also expected to benefit from the increased footfall.

The declaration of the holiday aims to facilitate public participation in the festivities and honor the spiritual and cultural heritage of the region. The administration has urged attendees to maintain decorum and cooperate with the arrangements in place.