Good Friday 2025: Quotes, Messages and Bible verses to share!

Good Friday is an important day in the Christian calendar, which is commemorated to remember the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ which falls on April 18 in 2025. It is a reflection day, a prayer day, and a day of remembrance of the sacrifice Jesus offered to humanity. The message of Good Friday is that of love, hope, and redemption, encouraging Christians across the globe to reflect on their faith and values.

Why is Good Friday Observed?

Good Friday is observed on the Friday of Holy Week, which ends with Easter on Sunday. According to the Bible, Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the sins of humanity. This act of sacrifice is seen as a demonstration of God's love for humanity, and Good Friday is a day to reflect on this love and its significance in our lives.

Is Good Friday a Gazetted Holiday in India?

Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India, i.e., banks, schools, colleges, the stock market, and other public offices will remain shut on this day. This provides an opportunity for Christians to spend the day in peace and tranquility, and attend special church services and other activities.

Messages

May the sacrifice of Jesus Christ motivate you to live a life of love, compassion, and forgiveness.

Wishing you a Good Friday full of hope, faith, and peace.

Good Friday's blessings be upon you and your loved ones.

May the love of Christ be your path to righteousness.

On this Good Friday, be comforted in the arms of the Lord.

May the cross of Jesus Christ be a beacon of hope and salvation to you.

Wishing you a happy Good Friday, one that is reflective and prayerful.

May the spirit of Good Friday guide you to lead a life of selflessness and kindness.

May the resurrection power of Jesus Christ fill your life with joy and hope.

May this holy day see you blessed with the gift of forgiveness and redemption.

May the light of Christ illuminate you and fill you with peace and joy.

May the death of Jesus Christ remind you of God's boundless love for humankind.

Quotes

"Good Friday is a day of hope, a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow."

"It is the resurrection that makes Good Friday good." - Ravi Zacharias

"The cross is not the end, it's the beginning of hope, grace, and redemption."

"Jesus said, 'It is finished.' Those three words changed everything."

"Good Friday celebrates the killing of our deepest fears: sin and death."

"Through the cross, we, too, are put to death with Christ; but alive in Christ."

"The greatest act of love is not what we offer, but what we give up."

"The cross of Christ is the highest symbol of love and sacrifice."

"Good Friday reminds us that there is hope even in the dark."

"The greatest gift of love humanity has ever known is the sacrifice of Jesus Christ."

"Good Friday reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice which gave us eternal life."

"The cross of Christ is the source of our faith, hope, and love."

Bible Verses

"But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed." - Isaiah 53:5 (NIV)

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." - John 3:16 (NIV)

"But God proves his love for us in that while we still were sinners, Christ died for us." - Romans 5:8 (NIV)

"He bore our sins in his own body on the cross so that we might live a righteous life, by his wounds you were healed." - 1 Peter 2:24 (NIV)

"For Christ died for sins once and for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God." - 1 Peter 3:18 (NIV)

"I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me." - Galatians 2:20 (NIV)

"Jesus said, 'Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends.'" - John 15:13 (NIV)

"The Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life a ransom for many." - Matthew 20:28 (NIV)

"For the cross, message is absurd to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God." - 1 Corinthians 1:18 (NIV)

"Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures." - 1 Corinthians 15:3 (NIV)

"We preach Christ crucified: a stumbling block to Jews and foolishness to Gentiles." - 1 Corinthians 1:23 (NIV)

"And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death—even death on a cross!" - Philippians 2:8 (NIV)

Conclusion

Good Friday is a day of great significance in the Christian calendar, a day to remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and its value to us. May the messages, greetings, quotations, and Bible verses presented above encourage you to live a life of love, compassion, and forgiveness.

