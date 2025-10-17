Dhanteras 2025 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings to Share

Celebrate Dhanteras 2025 with faith, happiness, and good energy as houses all over India get ready to welcome wealth, good health, and bliss. The festival is the first day of Diwali, indicating the arrival of good fortune and light over darkness.

Dhanteras 2025 – Date and Importance

Dhanteras in 2025 will fall on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Dhanteras is celebrated as the initial day of the five-day Diwali festival and is related to Goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantari, who is the god of good health and curing.

The word "Dhanteras" is derived from "Dhan," that is, wealth, and "Teras," that is, the thirteenth day of the fortnight in a lunar calendar. On this day, individuals clean their homes and decorate them, perform diyas, and purchase gold, silver, or utensils to bring luck and prosperity into their lives.

Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is the start of Diwali celebrations and has significant spiritual and cultural significance. It represents welcoming prosperity, wellness, and light into one's household. Individuals are certain that purchasing jewelry or something new on Dhanteras will ensure long-term prosperity. The festival is also connected to Lord Dhanvantari, who supposedly came out of the ocean carrying the elixir of life, representing good health and longevity.

How to Celebrate Dhanteras 2025

Clean and make your house ready to invite good energy.

Burn diyas and candles to invite divine light into each and every space.

Make rangoli patterns at the entrance to invite good luck.

Do Lakshmi Puja in the evening for prosperity and happiness.

Purchase gold, silver, or vessels as a symbol of prosperity.

Donate food or necessities to poor people.

Make traditional sweets and party dishes.

Recite Lakshmi or Dhanvantari mantras to seek blessings.

Light 13 diyas to mark growth and protection.

Gift and receive gifts from family and friends.

Plant a tulsi or money plant to draw in health and harmony.

Pass the night with loved ones in prayer and celebration.

What to Purchase on Dhanteras 2025 and the Best Time to Make Purchases

Buying new goods or investing in valuables is believed to be an auspicious act on Dhanteras.

Auspicious Things to Purchase:

Gold and silver jewelry or coins

Steel, brass, or copper utensils

Kitchen utensils and home furnishings

Electronic gadgets or automobiles

Idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari

Property or investment tools

Right Time to Buy:

The best time to purchase or do Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras 2025 is likely to be between 5:30 PM and 8:15 PM on October 18, 2025.

Heartfelt Dhanteras Wishes 2025

Wishing you good health, prosperity, and joy this Dhanteras and forever.

May the divine glow of Dhanteras bring prosperity to your home.

Wishing you golden moments and happy festivities this holiday season.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower your life with infinite happiness and triumph.

This Dhanteras, may your home glow with diyas and devotion.

Wishing you a prosperous Dhanteras full of happiness and good fortune.

May this celebration usher in new beginnings and infinite blessings.

Wishing you and your family lots of happiness and prosperity.

May good fortune and health pursue you for life.

A very prosperous Dhanteras filled with light and harmony.

Let your heart be as radiant as the Dhanteras lamps.

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and success on this day.

Motivational Dhanteras Quotes 2025

The light of diyas reminds us that light will always win over darkness.

Wealth can come and go, but happiness and peace make life truly rich.

On Dhanteras, make gratitude your gold and kindness your treasure.

Real prosperity is not in things, but in a kind and selfless heart.

May each diya that you light guide you towards abundance and hope.

The biggest wealth is health; may Lord Dhanvantari grant you the same.

Real gold of Dhanteras is love, laughter, and harmony.

Illuminate your life with faith and positivity this Dhanteras.

Prosperity starts where gratitude flourishes.

The grace of Goddess Lakshmi should be received with humility.

Observe Dhanteras not only for wealth, but for good health and intelligence.

A radiant heart casts more light than a thousand lights.

Lovely Dhanteras Messages 2025

May your life be lit up with joy, success, and light this Dhanteras.

May you receive abundance of blessings and a prosperous future.

May this Dhanteras usher in good health and happiness.

May your house shine with peace and positivity.

Good health, happiness, and harmony—may they be your real riches.

May Goddess Lakshmi shower happiness and prosperity on your family.

On this special day, all your wishes may be fulfilled.

May Dhanteras illuminate your way to prosperity.

Wishing you strength, faith, and prosperity during this festive season.

May your heart remain full of contentment and gratitude.

May this day be celebrated with love, prayer, and peace.

Wishing you everlasting prosperity and happiness.

Happy Dhanteras Wishes 2025

Happy Dhanteras! May prosperity and peace fill your life.

Wishing you a joyous and golden Dhanteras celebration.

Enjoy wealth, good health, and happiness this Dhanteras.

Wishing you and your family rich blessings.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family—may your days be filled with light.

May Goddess Lakshmi fill your home with peace and prosperity.

Shine bright with hope and positivity this Dhanteras.

Here's wishing you a happy day with happiness and divine blessings.

May the light of Dhanteras guide you on the path to success.

Sending warmest wishes for happiness and harmony.

Happy Dhanteras! May all the diyas you lit fill your heart with joy.

Wishing you prosperity and good fortune always.

Dhanteras Rituals and Puja Tips

Clean and prepare your house before evening puja.

Put idols or photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari on a clean altar.

Light 13 diyas as a sign of prosperity and security.

Provide flowers, fruits, sweets, and coins to the gods.

Chant the Lakshmi mantra "Om Shreem Maha Lakshmiyai Namah."

Conclude the ritual with aarti and serve sweets among relatives.

Conclusion

Dhanteras 2025 brings the start of Diwali and joy of celebrating wealth, health, and harmony. Whether you purchase gold, illuminate diyas, or exchange blessings, the real spirit of Dhanteras is about thankfulness, generosity, and positivity.

As Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari shower blessings on all homes, let this Dhanteras fill your life with wealth, wisdom, wellness, and joy.

Happy Dhanteras 2025.

Also read: Diwali 2025: School Holiday October 20 or 21?