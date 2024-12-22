December 23 -26 heavy rains in Delhi; relief from pollution

Delhi and Neighboring States to Get Relief from Pollution due to Rainfall from December 23 to 26

The adjoining states of Delhi, including Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, are expected to get rain for three days from December 23. The welcome news comes at a time when the people of these regions, especially Delhi, have been facing severe pollution levels for the last few days.

The western disturbance in the region and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal are causing the impending rainfall. The western disturbance, which is a storm originating from the Mediterranean region, will bring sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of India and its neighboring countries. It is likely to enter India on December 23.

The western disturbance will progress to form a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and other states on December 24. This will cause rainfall in the region, much needed relief from the prevailing pollution. The rain is expected to continue until December 26, giving relief to the people in the affected areas.

The rain is a welcome development, especially for Delhi, which has been struggling to cope with high levels of pollution. The rain is likely to wash away pollutants and particulate matter, which will improve air quality and give relief to residents.

